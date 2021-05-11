The key document to establish the periods of hunting activity, which by these days used to be published, will not come out before June Francisco Bastida and Fulgencio Perona. RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 02:48



The delay in the publication of the Order of Vedas, the key document that annually regulates the specific rules for the development of hunting activity in the Region (periods, hunted species, specimen quotas, requirements …), has aroused concern and discomfort among the more than 20,000 Murcian fans to the ca