The images have left their mark. The question arises as to whether the threat of terrorism is increasing again in Germany as a result of the Middle East conflict.

Munich/Berlin – It’s a good thing that the heads of the security authorities are answering questions from the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag on Monday morning. But anyone who expected a concrete risk assessment will be disappointed. The need for communication is manageable. The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, explains that the ban on Hamas activities announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the “logical consequence of our findings”. There are no specific indications of danger for Jewish institutions, but there is an “abstractly high risk”. But things won’t become more specific during the hearing.

Hamas banned from operating due to Israel conflict

The latest report by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution puts the number of Hamas members in Germany at 450. “Western states such as Germany are viewed by Hamas as a retreat area in which the organization concentrates on collecting donations, recruiting new followers and spreading its propaganda spread,” it says. Two Hamas-affiliated clubs had already been banned in 2002 and 2005.

Now comes the Palestinian prisoner solidarity network Samidoun. The ban on activities means that Hamas is not allowed to hold meetings. In any case, the group has been on the EU list of terrorist organizations since 2001. Since then, Hamas license plates have no longer been allowed to be used in Germany.

Israel conflict: According to Haldewang, Germany is becoming the focus of terrorist organizations

The question is whether the Islamist scene as a whole will receive a boost from recent events. Things have been relatively quiet here lately, which Haldenwang attributes primarily to the attention of his authorities. “Germany and Europe continue to be the focus of terrorist organizations such as ‘al-Qaeda’ and ‘Islamic State’ (IS), which shape this ideology, spread it and propagate its implementation,” the report says. Worrying: Of the more than 1,150 Islamists who have traveled to Syria and Iraq since 2011, 40 percent have returned.

“In view of the current developments, our security authorities are extremely vigilant,” said Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) when asked. “We do not yet have any concrete information about the threat to Bavaria. Nevertheless, we have sensitized all police headquarters to closely monitor and, if necessary, increase the protective measures for Jewish and Israeli institutions and events. Everything is being done to prevent violence, incitement and other crimes by the radical Palestinian side, said Herrmann. “This also applies to those who try to disrupt pro-Israel rallies.” (Mike Schier)