The number of new infections with the corona virus in Germany has skyrocketed to more than 4,000 within a day. The health authorities reported 4058 new corona infections within the previous 24 hours, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday morning. That is over 1200 more than on Wednesday, when 2828 new infections were reported, a new high since April. A value higher than the one now reported was last achieved in the first week of April.

According to the RKI, at least 310,144 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of October 8, 12.00 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9578. That is 16 more than the day before. Around 269,600 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates. The rate of positive tests rose sharply and was 1.64 percent in the 40th calendar week (September 28 to October 2). The week before it was 1.22 percent and before that 1.16 percent.

In response to the increasing number of cases, the majority of the federal states decided on Wednesday that holidaymakers within Germany from risk areas may only be accommodated if they can show a negative corona test that is no more than 48 hours old. This should take effect for travelers from areas with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

Traveling at home and abroad more and more difficult

However, five countries made different statements on the decision. Thuringia made it clear that it does not want to support a ban on accommodation, at least Berlin does not want to get on board immediately. Lower Saxony and Bremen want to check. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania wants to stick to even stricter quarantine rules.

Citizens from places with very high numbers of corona infections have to be prepared for considerable difficulties when traveling on vacation within Germany. But traveling abroad is anything but easy. After updating the list of corona risk areas, the bottom line is that only a few countries remain for which travel is neither warned nor advised against. These include the popular holiday countries Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.