The alert that was triggered at least two years ago by a suicide epidemic among indigenous youth in Chocó, in the Colombian Pacific, is spreading to the Amazon region, hundreds of kilometers and three mountain ranges away. Legal Medicine reports account for 38 suicides in that area of ​​the country between January and April of this year, 19 of them in Putumayo and 12 in Caquetá, two of the departments with the most reports of forced recruitment before the Ombudsman’s Office. Eight were minors. There were also four suicides in Guaviare and three more in Vaupés, where the majority of the population is indigenous.

Although the statistics do not specify how many of these suicides correspond to inhabitants of native towns, the Ombudsman warns that the fear of forced recruitment carried out by illegal groups in order to increase their military capacity is one of the main threats associated with the suicide of young people belonging to these communities.

The Vice Ombudsman, Luis Andrés Fajardo, maintains that indigenous adolescents are the ones most at risk of being recruited. “This greater probability occurs fundamentally because for the armed groups these young people have greater resistance to diseases, have greater physical strength and can control the paths in the jungle. This adaptation to the jungle and hostile environment of the places where these groups move makes them more wanted,” Fajardo denounced in dialogue with EL PAÍS.

Last May, four young indigenous people from Putumayo were murdered on the border between Caquetá and Amazonas while trying to flee from the Carolina Ramírez front of the Estado Mayor Central, a dissidence of the extinct FARC that had recruited them. The crime not only prompted the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, to suspend the bilateral ceasefire with this group in the rear that this group has in four Amazonian departments, but also highlighted the security problems that still affect that zone.

The National Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC) shares the Ombudsman’s concern and demands the urgent attention of the State. “Young people face a situation in which they find no way out. On the one hand, illegal armed groups persecute them; on the other hand, they go to the institutions and get no response. This leads to difficult conditions of frustration, of not being able to make their projects a reality and to cases of suicide”, laments Óscar Daza, Human Rights coordinator of the indigenous organization.

Amazonas and Vaupés were the departments with the highest suicide mortality rates in 2020 with rates close to 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to a national rate of 5.96, according to the overview of events in public health published by the National Institute of Health (INS) in November 2022.

Paradoxically, these departments have a lower disease burden than others due to mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. This suggests that either other problems affect suicide, or there are structural, geographical or economic barriers that prevent timely interventions in these mental health conditions. This translates into fatal and preventable outcomes, according to the report.

The suicide mortality rate in Amazonas has increased since 2018 to become the highest of all the departments, while in Vaupés it has decreased slightly. Astrid Arrieta, a psychiatrist at the San Antonio de Mitú hospital, attributes this reduction to the strengthening of mental health care programs in rural areas. In addition to the conflict, other factors such as cultural uprooting can affect young people when they move to urban areas in search of a better life, far from violence.

“You can have young indigenous people away from their families with depressive disorders, which make them more impulsive due to a reality check. Poverty also plays a role. Their way of communicating is different, of expressing their sadness or depression, but that doesn’t mean they don’t feel,” says Arrieta, former president of the Colombian Association of Psychiatry.

Suicide in regions affected by forced recruitment with indigenous communities began to manifest in Chocó. In 2021, newspaper articles from media such as The viewer and zeroseventy They reported at least 22 suicides in Emberá villages during the first half of that year. The cases were allegedly related to the presence of armed groups and the constant violations of Human Rights.

Two years later, the panorama in that Pacific region has not changed. So far in 2023, the Chocó Indigenous Peoples Roundtable has reported 22 suicide cases among its population. “We have seen cases in which two people have committed suicide in a family, two brothers, or the mother and the son,” reveals Irma Cabrera, representative of the Ancestral Government, one of the organizations that make up that regional table.

Part of the problem, says the indigenous leader, is the lack of a differential response that recognizes their customs and beliefs. “It is necessary that we can coordinate with the institutions a territorial healing in the indigenous reservations so that the wise and elders are in charge of harmonizing and healing the territory so that this situation does not continue to occur,” Cabrera expresses.

The ethnic population has historically been at the center of the armed conflict in Colombia. In its final report, the Truth Commission indicated that the use of indigenous communities as shields, forced recruitment, displacement or confinement have been expressed not only in statistics, but also in cultural changes. “Suicides, especially among young people in different ethnic groups, are an expression of social suffering and not just individual problems or reactions,” the report says.

Suicide became a behavior associated with a feeling of hopelessness, according to reports contained in the document. “We saw that part of it was depression, sadness, not being able to walk freely, not being able to go fishing, hunting, not being at a party, happiness… not having resources, because they had no way to go out and sell their product. to generate income. That was why they were depressed, because we Emberá have always been very free, we like to walk a lot, we like to go from one river to another, we like to go visit our family, to live together, and that was not allowed.” , details the testimony of an Emberá Dobidá leader.

In the Amazon it was common for fathers and mothers to send their sons and daughters to capital cities or to border countries to protect them from recruitment. At times, they ended up facing other types of violence such as discrimination, or sexual or labor exploitation.

In another account, a former indigenous combatant of the FARC in Vaupés told the Commission that the young people recruited were sent to different fronts and assigned to operations in which many died. The armed groups had them measure their uniforms and boots, trained them, and then distributed them into combat units. Most were boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 15.

Another of the Commission’s findings was the existence of 17 conflict corridors in ethnic macro-territories where confrontations between armed groups have been concentrated in dispute over strategic areas for the development of illicit economies such as drug trafficking. One of them is the southern corridor, interconnected by the Caquetá, Putumayo and Amazonas rivers, which facilitates the connection with Ecuador, Peru and Brazil, border countries.

“This ethnic macro-territory remained under the control of the FARC-EP until the signing of the Peace Agreement. Starting in 2021, the Carolina Ramírez front and the Border Commandos arrived, threatening the population and forcing them to sell coca base paste to a single marketer. The new groups are made up of ex-guerrillas, ex-paramilitaries, common criminals and even ex-military linked to drug trafficking”, explains the final report.

It is estimated that between 1990 and 2017 there were 1,796 indigenous boys, girls and youth victims of forced recruitment, in contexts of deep poverty and state abandonment. Most of the cases were attributed to the extinct FARC, followed by the ELN and paramilitary groups. The most affected departments were Cauca, Chocó, Meta, Vaupés and Guaviare.

After decades of violence, both suicides and forced recruitment continue to threaten indigenous communities. “Indigenous peoples have historically been subjected to different factors that have led them to reduce their autonomy, to the disappearance of their own cultures. Within them is recruitment. The war has brought indigenous peoples closer to physical and cultural disappearance,” says Daza, OPIAC’s Human Rights coordinator.

In 2009, the Constitutional Court declared that there is a risk of physical and cultural extermination of indigenous peoples in Colombia. Organizations that represent these communities have warned that at least 72 of 115 towns, that is, 62%, are at risk of disappearance, cites the final report of the Truth Commission.

