Of: Mike Schier

Split

Mike Schier comments on the Taiwan crisis. © ZUMA Wire/Imago/Klaus Haag/Montage:merkur.de

Pelosi is sending a signal in Taiwan, but that carries a risk – and the traffic light coalition will hardly have time to change course on the China question, comments Mike Schier.

Munich – How far should one go to demand freedom, human rights and democracy from authoritarian regimes? Yes, there are good reasons for Nancy Pelosi to make a statement with a visit to Taiwan. And yet, after the increasingly drastic Chinese warnings of the past few days, their journey harbors an incalculable risk. Does the US really want to risk a second war alongside Ukraine?

With his radical corona policy, Xi Jinping has also shown that he is by no means rational. Because, rationally speaking, the weakened giant really doesn’t need a military conflict. But with growing popular discontent, Xi may be tempted to close ranks with nationalist outbursts against the US.

China is escalating in the Taiwan crisis – and is loyal to the Kremlin in the Ukraine war

Even if – hopefully! – does not come to that, the unnecessary (rhetorical) escalation shows us what a “partner” China is for Germany and all of Europe. Beijing didn’t care about the global economic consequences of its own policies even with Corona. It is loyal to Moscow in the Ukraine conflict. Germany watched as China created a worldwide web of dependencies, bought airports or ports and built the new Silk Road.

Angela Merkel’s idea of ​​”change through trade” has failed. Germany has also long been dependent: semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and rare raw materials. Politics is not always to blame, but often also business, which pays too much attention to the price.

Turning around will take time. But the escalation around Taiwan shows that we hardly have them. The next extremely difficult legacy of the Merkel era for the traffic light.