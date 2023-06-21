Home page politics

As many weapons as possible? NATO accession? The West is struggling with its support for Ukraine. Baltic countries want to put everything on one card.

London – Germany is still struggling with gaps in the Bundeswehr equipment – especially with a view to the Leopard deliveries to Ukraine. Latvia now wants to take a completely different approach to supporting Ukraine, at least in one category of equipment: According to Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, the Baltic country will make all of its attack helicopters available to Kiev. The head of government said on Wednesday (June 21) at the reconstruction conference in London.

At almost the same time, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis made it clear that the Baltic states – not least out of concern that Russia might attack its neighbors again – want to risk everything on one card in the Ukraine war. Before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, he increased the pressure on the alliance partners. The Lithuanian position is to support Ukraine “with all tools and all forces,” he told a report by the European Pravda according to the domestic parliament. But Western experts also have doubts about the next steps.

Ukraine in the defense fight against Putin: Lithuania is concerned – and wants “historical” from NATO

Landsbergis, however, also clearly stated the reasons for his stance. There are “challenges” to Lithuania’s security, he said, related “to our geographic location and the presence of a border with Russia and Belarus.” This concern should be taken into account at the NATO meeting. Lithuania shares the “Suwalki Gap” with Poland; a narrow strip of land between Belarus, ruled by Putin loyalist Alexander Lukashenko, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Poland is also one of the supporters of the Baltic course.

He expects something “historical” from the summit in his own country, emphasized Landsbergis at the same time. “There are voices saying this summit will be historic in any case, the only question is whether it will be historic because of its achievements or the missed opportunities.”

NATO membership for Ukraine? Experts are divided – Russia warns of “problem”

Recently, debates about Ukraine joining NATO had flared up again. French President Emmanuel Macron indirectly called for a concrete timetable for admission – Paris had slowed down in this regard for a long time. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, should have been happy to hear that. He demanded on Saturday (June 17) in the Berlin newspaper a “way” into NATO – and at the same time demanded security guarantees such as those Sweden and Finland had received before their formal accession. Ukraine is already defending NATO’s eastern flank and is ready to protect the entire alliance.

Experts are divided on the consequences of a clear accession scenario. Jose Ignacio Torreblanca, head of the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations in Madrid, recently explained in an article for the newspaper El Mundo, NATO membership is the only effective security guarantee for Ukraine. The EU Parliament also asked the NATO summit in mid-July to clear the way for an invitation to Kiev. British Defense Minister James Cleverly recently even said that “all NATO partners” are behind the plan to put Ukraine on the fast track to accession.

Security expert John R. Deni from the Institute for Strategic Studies at the US Army College, however, warned that such a plan could torpedo a political solution to the Ukraine war. At the same time, Ukraine is not politically ready for this step – and it could play into Putin’s propaganda plans, Deni wrote in the magazine foreign policy.

A group of German experts led by Carlo Masala also expressed skepticism in April as to whether accession would increase security. In any case, there are also doubts as to whether NATO would be prepared for a direct conflict with Putin’s Russia. The Kremlin, rather cautiously, said in early June that membership would pose “a potential problem for many, many years to come,” like the agency Reuters noted.

Ukraine drums for more weapons: “Important for victory”

At the same time, Makeiev called for further support from the West. This is “essential for survival”, but not enough, he said: “You can imagine, we have two Iris-T systems, a few Patriots.” Kiev is well protected with it, but there are more anti-aircraft systems, armored vehicles and tanks elsewhere needed. The diplomat reiterated Ukraine’s demand for fighter jets and long-range ammunition. These weapons “will be very important for a Ukrainian victory”.

Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized at the London conference that there was “no doubt” that Ukraine would one day join the Union. She also announced that frozen Russian assets would benefit Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) emphasized that Russia, as the cause of the damage, would have to “pay for it in the end”. The meeting lasts until Thursday. (fn with material from dpa)