Home page politics

divide

The US warns of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. © Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

Concern about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine is growing – especially in the United States. Foreign Minister Blinken fears an escalation this week. The UN is also speaking up.

WASHINGTON – The US government has reiterated its warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

“We are deeply concerned that Russia may take action against Ukraine as early as this week,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told France24. “Everything we see regarding the deployment of Russian forces around Ukraine, on all sides of Ukraine, leads us to this conclusion.” Instead of de-escalating, Russia is escalating and moving more and more troops to the Ukrainian border. But the path of diplomacy is not blocked. Everything is being done to persuade Russia to take the path of dialogue.

Embassy business relocated out of prudence

The US government recently warned that the US considered a Russian invasion possible before the end of the Winter Olympics in China on February 20. As a “precautionary measure”, the US government is therefore temporarily relocating its embassy operations from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to the Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lemberg) on ​​the border with Poland.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby also said on Monday that a Russian attack was possible at any time. According to Kirby, Russia also expanded its military capacities along the Ukrainian border over the past weekend. There is infantry, heavy artillery or anti-missile defense. Kirby also spoke of fighter jets and a “considerable naval power in the Black Sea”.

The United States in particular has been warning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine for weeks. To this end, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been gathered not far from the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin regularly denies the allegations. According to its own statements, Kiev also has no such information about an approaching raid.

Guterres is ‘deeply concerned’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is also “deeply concerned” about the Ukraine conflict. “I am deeply concerned by heightened tensions and mounting speculation about a possible military conflict in Europe,” Guterres said in New York.

more on the subject US warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine Ukraine escalation: Biden sends US soldiers – now Scholz intervenes and travels to Putin in Moscow Ex-Bundeswehr officer Franco A. briefly arrested

“The cost of human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to even consider. We cannot even accept the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation.”

Guterres said he spoke to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine and told them again that there was no alternative to diplomacy. He welcomed the recent diplomatic initiatives in this regard and called for more. The United Nations is also ready to help. “We will turn every stone in search of a peaceful solution.” dpa