Thursday, March 16, 2023
Concern about possible drop in the Colombian National Team: this is what is known

March 15, 2023
in Sports
Concern about possible drop in the Colombian National Team: this is what is known


close

Nestor Lorenzo

NÃ©stor Lorenzo (right), coach of the Colombian National Team.

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Néstor Lorenzo (right), coach of the Colombian National Team.

The team designed by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo is attentive to any novelty.

The Colombian National Team has the radar in its squads for the tour of friendly matches against South Korea (March 24) and Japan (28).

But things for the coach Néstor Lorenzo might not be so simple because the competitions always generate risks of injuries and casualties at the last moment.

Now the concern is in Argentina with one of those called: Johan Carbonero.

Chickadee’s health

Johan Carbonero in a match against Senegal in the World Cup played in the past under-20.

Carbonero, according to the first information, would have felt a discomfort in the pubis during the warm-up prior to starting training with Racing and was treated in kinesiology.

The question in the club is if it will be present next Friday in the duel against Unión de Santa Fe, valid for date 8 of the Argentine League.

It is worth mentioning that the call of Carbonero itself has generated annoyance since the player faces an investigation for harassment and attempted abuse against the receptionist of a hotel where he was staying when he arrived in Argentina, from Once Caldas.

FOOTBALL

