From: Patrick Mayer

Alexander Lukashenko railed against Poland. A weak point on NATO’s eastern flank is again coming into focus. Both sides have taken precautions.

Minsk – Poland has obviously had enough of the recent provocations by Minsk ruler Alexander Lukashenko. After a Belarusian military helicopter allegedly violated Polish airspace, the Ministry of Defense in Warsaw announced on Wednesday (2 August) that an emergency “reaction would be appropriate to the potential risk”.

It is the next level of provocation: Before the said helicopter incident, Lukashenko had already threatened Poland with the Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

Belarus provocation against Poland: Suwalki gap comes into focus

In this delicate situation, a narrow corridor between the national borders of Poland, the Baltic States, Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea is again the focus of security policy: the Suwalki Gap.

“We said that we expected provocations, and that was a short-term provocation,” said Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik on the recent escalation from Minsk. “If such situations occur and escalate, our reaction will be appropriate to the potential risk,” the news agency also quoted DAP Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz. It was not specified where the helicopter allegedly crossed the border without permission.

Poland reacts: More soldiers and police officers are to protect the border with Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported on Saturday (July 29) that a group of around 100 Wagner mercenaries are closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border. Morawiecki called the situation “increasingly dangerous”. Concerned about the sighted Wagner units, Poland sent an additional 500 police officers, including an anti-terrorist unit, to the Polish-Belarusian border. They are to reinforce the country’s 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers currently stationed at the border, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Twitter on Sunday (July 30). Explosive: the city of Grodno, with around 380,000 inhabitants, is only around 15 kilometers from the Polish border.

Equally explosive: Grodno, also spelled Hrodna, is only around 30 kilometers south-east of the Suwalki corridor described. Most recently, the NATO Battlegroup Poland, with the participation of the British Royal Lancers, attracted attention when soldiers from the Defense Alliance demonstratively crossed the approximately 100-kilometer-wide Suwalki Gap from the headquarters in Orzysz on the Polish-Lithuanian border to Vilnius in a maneuver.

Between Poland and the Baltic States: Suwalki Gap is considered a weak point in NATO

This section of the border is considered a weak point in the NATO alliance because it ends at Kaliningrad in the west and begins at the Belarusian border in the east. According to NATO scenarios, Belarusian and/or Russian troops could advance as far as the Baltic Sea in the event of an escalation and thus cut off the Baltic States from the rest of the alliance area.

Since the three Baltic states joined NATO in 2004, the Suwalki Gap has been the Western defense alliance’s Achilles’ heel.

“Since the three Baltic states joined NATO in 2004, the Suwalki gap has been the Achilles’ heel of the western defense alliance. If Russia with Belarusian support were to close this corridor, NATO would no longer be able to supply the Baltic states overland,” the East European Expert Prof. Dr. Klaus Gestwa in conversation with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The historian teaches Eastern European history at the University of Tübingen and once studied in Saint Petersburg and Moscow. Even during the Ukraine war, Gestwa maintained informal contacts with Russia.

Suwalki Corridor: Russia is training maneuvers, NATO is holding exercises

Before 2022, Gestwa said, the Kremlin had training in maneuvers “how this corridor can be closed. Simulations on the western side showed that it would be difficult for NATO to decisively counter Russian aggression. That is why the western defense alliance has recently strengthened its troops in the Baltic States”. In Rukla, Lithuania, for example, the multinational NATO battle group Lithuania is stationed under the leadership of the Bundeswehr, with a total of around 1,600 soldiers, including around 900 from Germany. Attacks on NATO partners Lithuania and Poland are “not to be expected,” says Eastern Europe expert Gestwa: “That would be far too risky for Wagner and Belarus.” (pm)