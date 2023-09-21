Miami (AFP)

Argentine star Lionel Messi left in the 37th minute of his team Inter Miami’s match against Toronto in the American Football League, amid suspicions of a muscle injury. Messi was absent from Inter’s previous match last Saturday, which his team lost to Atalanta 5-2 due to muscle fatigue. Before he left the field on Wednesday, where he appeared to be in an uncomfortable position, his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba also left the field in the 34th minute.

Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino explained that the duo will miss Sunday’s Florida derby match against Orlando City, also indicating that he is not sure of their participation in the US Open Cup final next week.

He said: “We have to go day by day and see the doctor’s report and what they tell us and we will decide. “Obviously there is no chance of them being there on Sunday.”

Martino defended the decision to include them against Atalanta: “I do not think that the matter is new or greater than what they were suffering from. “It’s just fatigue, and I don’t think there’s a muscle injury.”

He added in response to their being subjected to pressure to participate: “Everything was ready for them to participate… There is no possibility for that.” “If we decided to play them, it was because they were ready to play,” he said. “After talking to them, I no longer have the same pessimism that I had when I had to take them out.”

Messi played 12 matches in a period of 48 days since the beginning of his career in the United States in late July, and he was substituted in the last minutes of the match that Argentina won over Ecuador 1-0 in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup on the seventh of this month, and from Then he missed the match against Bolivia five days later.

Despite the blow of the two players’ exit, Miami was able to achieve a landslide victory over Toronto, 4-0.

Inter Miami remains in 13th place in the Eastern Conference out of 15 teams, but it maintains its chances of qualifying for the final rounds, but Martino stressed that its priority is the cup final against Houston on the 27th of this month.