ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Corona findings in the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel: Interior Minister Horst Seehofer tests positive for the corona virus – despite an initial vaccination against Covid-19.

Munich / Berlin – Corona case in the German government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has been infected with the corona virus.

Horst Seehofer tested positive for Corona – despite the first vaccination against the Corona virus

The minister had tested positive for the virus and is currently in domestic isolation, said his spokesman Steve Alter this Monday (May 10). Where he was infected with Corona is therefore not known. The Covid-19 test at the former Bavarian Prime Minister was carried out this Monday, it said. The 71-year-old currently has no symptoms.

Remarkable: According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the CSU politician had already received a first dose of vaccine against Corona on April 14. Seehofer said at the time that he was justified due to his age and previous illnesses. He was given the preparation from the German-American manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer. (pm)