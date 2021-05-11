ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Corona findings in the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel: Interior Minister Horst Seehofer tests positive for the corona virus – despite an initial vaccination against Covid-19.

The minister had tested positive for the virus and is currently in domestic isolation, said his spokesman Steve Alter this Monday (May 10). Where he was infected with Corona * is therefore not known. The Covid-19 * test at the former Bavarian Prime Minister was carried out this Monday, it said. The 71-year-old currently has no symptoms.

Noteworthy: Loud German Press Agency (dpa) the CSU * politician had already received a first dose of vaccine against Corona * on April 14th. Seehofer said at the time that he was justified due to his age and previous illnesses. He was given the preparation from the German-American manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer *.

A report from picture According to Seehofer, however, had refused to be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca * vaccine. He was quoted as saying at the time: “Everyone can have their own personal opinion on any vaccine. I have had a certain attitude towards drug safety since I was Minister of Health, and I have that to this day. “

Seehofer’s state of health has repeatedly come into focus in recent years: In 2002, the former Bavarian head of government (2008 to 2018) had to struggle with stubborn myocarditis, in 2015 he had to be picked up by an ambulance from the Bayreuth Festival due to illness – he spent the night at that time as a precaution in the intensive care unit of a Franconian hospital.

Positive corona test at Horst Seehofer – previous illnesses at the former Bavarian Prime Minister

So now there are again concerns about the Ingolstadt native. However, according to his spokesman, he is coping with the infection well. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) from the federal cabinet had already tested positive for the corona virus. (pm)

