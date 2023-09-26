FromErkan Pehlivan close

The exodus of Armenian people from Nagorno-Karabakh continues unabated. German human rights organizations are outraged by the silence.

Stepanakert – The cars of Armenians who want to leave their homeland for Armenia after the defeat are lined up for dozens of kilometers. The fear of the Azerbaijani soldiers who have now invaded the cities in the region is too great. People are exhausted, scared and, above all, starving. The region was besieged and cut off from the outside world for nine months before Armenian forces surrendered.

In Germany there are also concerns about the people in the region – especially because the international community is not doing anything about the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. The chairman of the Central Council of Armenians in Germany, Jonathan Spangenberg, is disappointed – especially with the EU. “The EU has failed not only as a peace broker, but also humanely and ethically. Anyone who tacitly supports the violent expulsion of tens of thousands of people from their homeland in exchange for cheap gas from a dictatorship is complicit,” said Spangenberg in an interview fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Criticism of a lack of attitude: “Ethnic cleansing under the eyes of Russia and NATO”

The Society for Threatened Peoples also repeatedly draws attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh. Economic and geopolitical interests apparently outweigh human rights. Azerbaijan is rich in oil and natural gas, so relations with the EU are well maintained on both sides. “A new ethnic cleansing, a genocide, is taking place under the eyes of Russia and NATO. Again people are falling victim to geopolitical interests. Neither Russia nor NATO appear to have any interest in stopping the exodus and protecting the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Much more important are Azerbaijan and its protecting power Türkiye and the Turkish republics in Central Asia. I fear that a thousand years of Armenian history is coming to an end in Nagorno-Karabakh,” says the STP’s Middle East consultant, Dr. Kamal Sido, opposite fr.de.

The Kurdish Community of Germany also warns against a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and also calls on the international community to take action. “The UN is called upon to protect the right of Armenians to live in their homeland of Nagorno-Karabakh,” its chairman, Cahit Basar, tells us in an interview. Economic interests should not be placed above human rights. “Germany’s dependence on energy supplier Azerbaijan must not lead to Germany closing its eyes to this conflict,” warns Basar.

Catastrophic situation in hospitals

And the fears of German organizations for the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be better justified. “In the attacks between September 19 and 20 alone, Azerbaijani soldiers killed 18 civilians, including 6 children, as well as women and the elderly,” writes journalist Siranush Sargsyan on X (formerly Twitter). According to the Armenian journalist, there are numerous wounded people in the hospitals and many cannot make it out because there is a lack of gasoline.

Erdogan thanks Azerbaijani soldiers for humanitarian attitude

The words of the Turkish President seem to contradict this Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday’s meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev seemed like pure mockery. “I wholeheartedly congratulate the victorious Azerbaijani army both on its historic success and on its humanitarian attitude towards the civilian population,” he said. Shortly before, he had signed numerous contracts with Aliyev that guaranteed his country lucrative business.

