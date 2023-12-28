Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Israel's army is involved in heavy fighting with Hamas in Gaza. Hezbollah in Lebanon is also becoming active. The news ticker about the war in Israel and Gaza.

Update from December 28th, 8 a.m.: The Israeli army has announced the deaths of three more soldiers in Gaza. This brings the total number of soldiers killed in the area since October 7 to 167.

Hezbollah attacks on Israel are increasing: concerns about escalation in the Middle East

First report from December 28th: Tel Aviv / Beirut – As Israel's army leadership continues to strengthen combat units in the south of the Gaza Strip, it has put its soldiers on the border with Lebanon on “very high” alert because of threateningly increasing attacks by Hezbollah. In the south of Gaza, the fight against the Islamist Hamas is now “in several key areas” and the operation has been expanded in the city of Khan Yunis, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday evening.

An image taken on December 27, 2023 from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in the north of the Gaza Strip. © JACK GUEZ/afp

Meanwhile, growing tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah-Militia in Lebanon raises concerns about further escalation in the Middle East. In view of significantly increasing attacks by the pro-Iranian Shiite militia from Lebanon, the army is now at a “very high level of readiness,” Israel's Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday, according to an official statement, during a visit to the army command in northern Israel. “Today we approved a number of plans for various contingencies and we must be prepared to strike if necessary,” Halevi said.

Hezbollah, which is allied with Iran, claimed new rocket attacks on Israel on Wednesday. They were, according to the newspaper The Times of Israel the heaviest shelling of northern Israeli cities since the start of the war.

Macron calls for a “permanent ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron once again called for a “permanent ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. France will also work with Jordan on “humanitarian operations” in the Gaza Strip in the coming days, the French presidential office said after the telephone conversation on Wednesday.

In the phone call with Netanyahu, Macron underlined the “need” to “work towards a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with the help of all regional and international partners,” the Élysée Palace said. He also expressed his deep concern “about the very high number of victims” and the great humanitarian plight of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. (talk to agencies)