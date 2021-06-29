OfVeronika Silberg shut down

Should children be vaccinated against the coronavirus? The fear of the delta variant rekindled the discussion. Karl Lauterbach becomes clear.

Munich / Berlin – It is not the first time that the Corona crisis has turned social media into a ring of violent written exchanges: once again there is a dispute about child vaccinations. Because the aggressive Corona variant Delta is currently causing concern. You could endanger children and young people, warns SPD politician and doctor Karl Lauterbach.

On Monday, Lauterbach asked the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in an interview to reconsider its restricted recommendation for the corona vaccination of children. “In Great Britain there are already many children with Covid in the clinic. The Standing Vaccination Commission argues that Covid is harmless to children. In my opinion, this does not apply to the Delta variant, ”he said Rheinische Post.

The SPD politician has been campaigning for more vaccinations for children from the age of 12 for weeks. “I believe that the Delta variant puts the children at greater risk than the vaccination,” he warned on Thursday in the podcast of Pharmacy magazine.

Stiko recommendation as a “snapshot” – are child vaccinations not yet necessary?

Not everyone agrees. The infectious disease specialist and pediatrician Johannes Huebner from the Munich University Hospital, for example, considers the current assessment of Stiko to be correct.

So far, the commission has only recommended corona vaccinations for 12 to 17-year-olds with certain pre-existing conditions such as obesity, diabetes and chronic lung diseases. The committee justified its recommendation almost three weeks ago, among other things, by stating that the risk of severe Covid 19 disease was low for this age group.

Anything else is premature, thinks Hübner. On Twitter, however, he also emphasizes that the assessment is a “snapshot that will surely be reviewed and modified if necessary in the next few months on the basis of current information and study results”. (vs.)

