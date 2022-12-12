In the video game industry, specifically in the console part, we have been used to hardware revisions being released from time to time after 2 or 3 years of the base platform being released. And now that gadgets like PS5 They already have time on the market, some users are waiting for the slim version to appear.

and if well sony still does not confirm anything to users, some players like VR4Player.fr they imagine what the new console would look like, thus creating a concept video with the altered look. It is worth mentioning that the digital model is being used and also the one that includes the disc reader, which would have decreased in size.

Here the video:

to the video of playstation 5 Slim adds a look at the PSVR2 headsets, which are already confirmed to arrive next year, and the concept stipulates that it could come in a bundle with the console. Also, the examples of games that will arrive in the future are added, with highly anticipated titles such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

For now, sony has no plans to release a hardware revision for the current console.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it looks quite good, and the most important thing is the reduction of its space. Having the slim models are always a good option for those who have small places to play.