Okay, it’s a dummy – a one-off – but it’s being developed for series production, so, it could really hit the dealerships. We will see. Let’s talk about the BMW Concept Touring Coupé which dusts off the wonderful concept of “shooting brake” which has now ended up firmly in the hands of its competitor Mercedes. Bmw, however, relaunches with a pinch of made in Italy: the passenger compartment has been created with leather surfaces carefully worked by Poltrona Frau, while the luggage is made exclusively to measure in the Schedoni leather workshop.

But even the Concept Touring Coupé is handcrafted like a suitcase by Schedoni from Modena, while the proportions and name recall the BMW 328 Touring Coupé that won the Mille Miglia in 1940, even if the shooting brake concept is a reference to the BMW variants 02 Series from the early 1970s, which featured the words “Touring” in their name to distinguish them from sedans.

Among the refinements the flat rear window and the “Sparkling Lario” paint, created especially for this car, with incorporated blue glass flakes, to give a greater impression of depth.

For the rest, the classic six-cylinder engine and gigantic light alloy wheels, 20-inch on the front axle and 21-inch on the rear axle, complete the picture of a concept made to amaze. The same goes for the two-tone Poltrona Frau passenger compartment split horizontally into two distinct color segments, with a dark brown shade in the upper part and a light saddle brown in the lower part. All things that we will hardly see on the possible production model: between suitcases and armchairs, the passenger compartment would cost more than the entire car…