Okay, it’s (still) a concept, but that doesn’t make it any less spectacular. Here’s the MV Agusta 921 S, MV’s idea of ​​a neo-retro, loosely based on the 750 Sport America from the 1970s.

The good news at MV Agusta is that concept models usually find their way to the final production line within a year, see for example the Superveloce 800 (Eicma 2019), the Luck Explorer 950 (Eicma 2021) and in all likelihood that scenario also applies to this one. 921 S in 2023. MV is already letting all kinds of specifications trickle in, another sign that eventual production is very likely. Just like the 750 Sports from 1973 the 921 S also relies on the thrust of a four-in-line, whereby we almost breathe a sigh of relief that MV has not opted for the thick 200 hp strong block from the Brutale RR but is going sensible with a polished version of the 921cc four-cylinder engine from the ‘old’ Brutale 920. Incidentally, the finest Brutale that ever rolled out of the factory halls in Varese. In short, the basics are fine. The engine has been tuned back (Euro5 will also play a role) for more torque and a slightly more progressive power delivery, and now tops out with 115 hp @ 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 116.5 Nm.

Öhlins and Brembo (of course) provide the spring and brake elements, so no worries in that area either, while the aluminum wheel covers in the front wheel are not only supposed to cool the radial brake calipers better, but above all are a nice aesthetic nod to the drum brakes of yesteryear. . The block is partly suspended in a steel trellis frame and partly in two enormous aluminum gusset plates in which the enormous aluminum swingarm in turn hinges. Or that red anodized should have been, you can argue, we think it’s worth it. Just like the four exhaust pipes that stick out from under the block on either side. The wheels are made of forged aluminum with rear carbon fiber rim flanges and (extra) spokes. The cool, upright ‘bipsbumpertje’ can be replaced by a duo seat in no time at all, while the duo-supports are nicely concealed under the subframe. The elongated dummy tank (the most beautiful salute on the 750 Sport) and the large, round touchscreen dashboard provide the finishing touch. Keep it up Varese, keep it up…