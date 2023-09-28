Two opposite poles

There Red Bull since 2022 F1 has re-embraced the spin-based philosophy, it has won 32 races out of the 38 staged. In 2022 the RB18 ‘left’ four victories for Ferrari and one for Mercedes. This season the RB19 has so far only failed in Singapore, where the Ferrari SF-23 prevailed.

At the beginning of 2022, Ferrari and Red Bull were fighting on the edge of a thousandths despite two opposite design philosophies, a fact that had led Adrian Newey to therefore argue that “neither team was totally right“ on what the winning project was in light of the – temporary – balance at the start of the championship. Red Bull, however, developed the RB18 and then took off from the competition and in the second half of the season only Mercedes had a flash at Interlagos in Brazil.

Mercedes in turn chose a different design path than Red Bull and Ferrari and Adrian Newey’s doubt was that the concept behind the W13 could have a wider margin for development than the DNA of the RB18. “Our projects are two opposite poles – Newey told the official F1 website – at the end of 2022 we asked ourselves whether to do research on the Mercedes concept which had had flashes of competitiveness in Brazil. We were afraid that we might have missed something. In the end, however, we decided to remain faithful to the path we had chosen to take by continuing to develop it without diverting time and resources to studying the Mercedes concept.”

If in 2022 there were few doubts, 2023 has dispelled them completely: the concept chosen by Red Bull is the winning one and in 2024 Ferrari will certainly align and Mercedes is also expected to do the same. Newey explained that in Milton Keynes they had even less time than their opponents to define the 2022 project in light of the 2021 championship fight: “Ferrari rightly quickly abandoned the 2021 project and concentrated on 2022, but given that we finally had the chance to play for the title again, we developed the 2021 car as much as possible, sacrificing 2022 a bit. Mercedes followed a middle path between Ferrari and us. What was important in the 2022 project was to immediately get the project basis right, i.e. the chassis and suspension. If you get the aerodynamics wrong you can correct it during the year, but if you get other ‘fundamentals’ wrong you’re stuck for the whole season.”