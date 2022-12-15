Imagine a future where we don’t just discard used electronics, rather we collect individual components for a second, third or even fourth life. Last year Dell introduced Concept MoonConcept Luna 2.0 arrives todaytheir innovative sustainable PC design, illustrating the company’s vision of how we can reduce waste and emissions, reuse materials and achieve next-level innovation.

For the realization of Concept Luna 2.0, the experience and effort of the engineers of Innovation Groupwho have worked over the last year to further refine the modular design of Concept Luna, eliminating the need for adhesives and wires and minimizing the use of screws. These refinements make it easier to repair and dismantle a system, and Concept Luna 2.0 could significantly simplify and speed up the repair and disassembly processes, making components more accessible and expanding opportunities for reuse.

Once the device itself is truly at the end of its life cycle, the company takes care of its renewal and then goes on to recycle it to incorporate these same materials into next-generation laptops, monitors or phones. IS a future where nothing goes to waste and where you go drastically decrease the mountain of electronics discarded every yearwhich ad today it is more than 57 million tonsglobally, to be exact. Not only is the technology dematerialized, but also the materials that are used feed a solid circular economy, thus reducing the need for new raw materials.

Recycling partners can take over an hour to disassemble a PC with today’s technology, held together by screws, glues and various soldered components, with Dell’s Concept Luna 2.0 design however, the company has reduced disassembly time minutes, and even commissioned a micro-factory to lead the design team, resulting in a device that robots can quickly and easily take apart.

The key points of Concept Luna 2.0

By merging the sustainable design of Concept Luna 2.0 with intelligent telemetry and robotic automation, Dell has managed to create something with the potential to spark seismic change in the industry and drive circularity at scale. A single sustainable device is one thing, but the real opportunity is the potential impact on millions of technology devices sold each year and optimizing the materials in such devices for future reuse, refurbishment, or recycling.

The telemetry that the company has added to Concept Luna 2.0 also provides the opportunity to diagnose the health of individual system components to ensure nothing is wasted, and because the way customers use their technology varies, not all components reach their end of life at the same time.

People who work from home, for example, can use external components, such as keyboards and monitors. The keyboard and monitor of the laptop have barely been used, even when the motherboard is ready to be replaced, and the new evolution Concept Luna 2.0 can equip and connect individual components to telemetry to optimize their life, in its simplest form , it’s similar to how we maintain our vehicles: We don’t throw out the whole car when we need new tires or brakes.

Continued work with Concept Luna brings us closer to a future where more devices are engineered with a modular design, where the exciting addition of robotics and automation serves as a catalyst to accelerate efficient device disassembly, measure component health and residual usability and better understand which components can be reused, refurbished or recycled, so nothing goes to waste. This vision has broad and profound implications for Dell, its customers and the industry at large, as they work together with them to reduce e-waste.

“These are the explorations that inspire our team of engineers, passionate sustainability experts and designers to keep evolving Concept Luna. And while Concept Luna is “just a concept” right now, it is a long-term vision on how to achieve even greater business and social impact through circular design practices.”

says the company, which then always adds on its blog:

“As we make strides toward achieving our Advancing Sustainability goals, we will continue to innovate, push the boundaries of design, solicit feedback and rethink business models. Driving breakthrough advances and shaping a more sustainable future for all is what Concept Luna is all about. I am honored to be a part of this journey.”

