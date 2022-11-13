A prototype service for the transfer of digital rubles between individuals and legal entities was presented in Russia. On November 11, on the second day of the financial technologies forum of the Central Bank Finopolis, VTB showed this technology. The prototype of the service was presented in the VTB Online mobile application, the digital wallet is replenished on the platform of the Bank of Russia. According to the bank, in test mode, the functionality will be available to some retail customers in 2023.

The digital ruble became the central topic of the plenary discussion on the second day of the forum, moderated by Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia. In response to her question to the Minister of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, agreed to enter the Central Bank’s pilot project to develop services with payment in digital currency. According to Olga Skorobogatova, since the beginning of 2022, the regulator with a group of 15 banks has been piloting operations on a prototype digital ruble platform.

The Bank of Russia assumes that commissions for transfers using the digital ruble for legal entities will not be higher than in the Fast Payment System (FPS), and for citizens they most likely will not be, Olga Skorobogatova said at the plenary session of the forum. But for the storage of money in the third form of currency, people will not be charged interest, in contrast to the placement of funds on deposits and bank accounts.

Also on the sidelines of the forum on November 11, the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank, Vladimir Chistyukhin, told reporters that investors who bought Meta Platforms shares (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) could face criminal penalties. He clarified: for this, it is first necessary to determine the legal status of the holders of securities. In particular, it is required to determine whether the law will consider Meta shares as extremist investments – if this is the case, then there may be restrictions, Vladimir Chistyukhin admitted.

Another important statement at the forum was made by the first deputy chairman of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin. He said that the credit institution is discussing with the People’s Bank of China the opening of a branch in the country. At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the board of Sberbank noted that it is not necessary to have a representative office in the country where payments are made, recalling that now the financial organization is making payments to China.