The adaptations of anime and videogames in the cinema are known for failing on most occasions, this happened with classics like the film Super Mario Bros until the not so loved movie of Assassin’s Creed. This attempt was also made by the saga of dragonball with evolutioncinematographic work that failed in every aspect, especially with the characters.

Something that was the trigger for users to end up despising the film is the way in which Piccolo it was incorporated, since they gave it a color that did not end up convincing the audience. And although everyone thought that this was the first design thought, apparently not, since before staying as the film, another concept had been thought of.

The conceptual artist known as Jerad S.Marantzwho clearly worked on Dragon Ball Evolutionpublished a document on the internet that will make fans love the final version of the Namek. Where it is seen that the character would have a view more similar to the famous pop culture lake monster, even with features that could be considered as gills.

Even with all this, the rights of dragonball They no longer lend themselves to live action adaptations, since with the type of animation that is handled, it is almost impossible to make a transfer that looks realistic and acceptable at the same time. It is not denied that some idea is on paper, but for now Toei Animation Y Akira Toriyama they are still scared with what happened in 2009.

Via: Tokyo

Editor’s note: Dragon Ball Evolution is a pretty bad product, since I saw that tape in the theater I haven’t dared to give a new review. And the truth is, I believe that it will never happen even by mistake.