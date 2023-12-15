Arkane Lyon has shared new concept art for his upcoming video game, Marvel's Blade.

The artwork gives our first glimpse of the game's vampire enemies.

It looks incredibly good, and hopefully this will carry over into the game's release. For want of a better word, it looks really, really cool, and has echoes of the studio's previous works Deathloop and Dishonored (at this point, it is worth noting that Arkane's previous vampire game Redfall was primarily helmed by its Austin department).



Marvel's Blade Announcement Trailer.Watch on YouTube

The artwork for Marvel's Blade was created by Sergey Kolesov and Jean-Luc Monnet, and shared by the studio's art co-creative director Sebastien Mitton. The three images, shared below, show Blade looking over the city of Paris, a vampire-filled metro train (as Blade does some fighting in the background) and Marvel's dhampir using his stealthy prowess to sneak through the Parisian streets.

Marvel's Blade was unveiled last week, during The Game Awards. It will be an original story for the half-human, half-vampire, as he takes on “a supernatural emergency” in the streets of Paris. That emergency is, of course, vampires. What will they think of necks.

“In Marvel's Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead,” reads the announcement video's official blurb.



Image credit: Arkane Lyon

Marvel's Blade joins a host of other Marvel-based superhero projects currently in development, including Insomniac's Wolverine game and Amy Hennig's Captain America and Black Panther game.

EA also has its irons in the proverbial Marvel fire, with Iron Man and Black Panther projects on the horizon.