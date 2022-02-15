Rarely Miguel Concepción celebrated an anniversary surrounded by so much happiness. It is that this February 15 16 years have passed since his arrival at the presidency. The palmero leader, finally, can smile on such an important event since the team is in the upper part of the classification and is fighting to go up to the First Division just in the year of its centenary. “We have an opportunity and there is a long way to go, but we want to take advantage of it. We don’t give up anything“He said on official radio.

You have to go back to the campaign in Second B with Álvaro Cervera, in 2013 or that of the rise of José Luis Oltra in 2009 to find another happy moment. You can even count the campaign with José Luis Marti, in 2017, which ended with disappointment in Getafe. Little for so many years as the maximum leader of the blue and white team.

“It was time to convey hope to our fans,” said the president. “The team is making a serious league, working fine. We know it’s difficult, but we can’t loosen a point because we have the opportunity to continue to hope.” In addition, he explained that the team”He is responding and needs the clamor of his fans at this important moment”.

Throughout this time, the institution came to participate in three different categories: one year in the First Division, 13 in the Second and two in Second B. What’s more, one of his priorities has always been to improve the facilities of the Sports City whose works -finally- have already been executed, although they are not going at the expected pace. With Concepción in office since February 15, 2006, Tenerife has had 24 coaches highlighting among them Oltra, Cervera and Martí, who have exceeded one hundred games on the bench.

He also valued the work of Luis Miguel Ramis. “He has never been a conformist. TAll of that results in us being able to compete right now against several teams that aren’t letting up up there.. Our fans deserve the best.” In addition, he remarked that “we are the team with the fewest goals in the category, thanks to a collective effort. The physical preparation is very good.”

Countless footballers have defended the entity in these 16 seasons. Among them, players like Nino, Sergio Aragoneses, Marc Bertrán, Vitolo, in addition to several homegrown players who left money in the club’s coffers (Ayoze Pérez, Nano, Cristo González or Jorge Sáenz). Suso Santana is the one who has played the most in the Concepción era: 337 games. He is followed by Aitor Sanz with 284, current captain of a team that is third.