Concepción Hernández Díaz is the best seller of the ONCE of 2022 in the Region of Murcia. An award with which this organization recognizes the effort of its workers dedicated to the sale of its different lottery products, as well as the attitude in their job, the involvement with customers or the commitment to social work.

Conchi, as she is affectionately known, is a very familiar and endearing person. She loves Mecano’s songs, especially for the voice of Ana Torroja who inspired her to learn to play the guitar. She has distributed ten prizes of 35,000 euros and one of the 2nd category of Eurojackpot with a value of 186,000 euros.

Concepción, along with 21 other selected vendors from all over Spain, received their award during a gala dinner held on June 9 at the ILUNION Pío XII Hotel in Madrid, where they were accompanied by the top managers of the Organization . As is tradition, the motto chosen for the gala of the ONCE Best Sellers of the year 2022 was ‘Good People ONCE’, and it took place under the values ​​of Talent, Perseverance, Solidarity, Illusion, Respect, Equals, Union, Closeness , Sympathy, Wit and Commitment.

The general director of ONCE, Ángel Sánchez, addressed all the winners to thank them for “your dedication and dedication and for representing the best values ​​that have guided the work of ONCE for almost 85 years.” The event, with very emotional moments, was hosted by the actor and presenter Luis Larrodera and included performances by actors from the Yllana company.