Friday, April 14, 2023, 8:55 p.m.



| Updated 9:01 p.m.

More than 300 people, as confirmed to LA VERDAD by the National Police, participated this Friday in the Plaza de Calderón in the protest against the hydraulic works carried out by the Irrigation Community on the Luchena river.

Convened by the Espartaria Federation and the Platform for the Quality of the Landscape, the residents displayed two large banners with the motto ‘El Luchena no se toca’ and read a manifesto in which they demanded the withdrawal of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). of the water concession to the Lorca Irrigation Community of the Luchena spring.

The regional government to prepare a report that assesses the ecological damage caused by the works in the special conservation zone (ZEC) Lomas del Buitre and Luchena river, that quantifies the damages and imposes the pertinent sanctions on the Irrigation Community.

They demand from the three administrations “that the pertinent legal responsibilities for the events that occurred in recent weeks in the Luchena riverbed be purged, each one within the scope of its powers and complying with its obligation to ensure public health and The environmental protection”.

The protesters also demanded that the mayor, Diego José Mateos, present at the event, be involved in the defense of the river and maintain contact with the CHS and the regional government to find out the results of the investigations and disciplinary proceedings and to follow up on the integral ecological restoration of the river.

In their manifesto, the neighbors also addressed the Irrigation Community, since “we do not believe the excuses and motivations put forward in recent days.” They urged the president of the irrigators, Juan Marín, “to show his face publicly” to explain the intervention in the riverbed.

Among the attendees were representatives of IU-Verdes, Vox and the PSOE.