Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer 04 Leverkusen deliver a lively duel that sees a deserved winner in the end. Both teams play with will, the move to the goal and leave some opportunities. Leverkusen stays on the second for the time being Table position, while Frankfurt climbs to eighth place.
Goals: 0: 1 Amiri (10th), 1: 1 Younes (22nd), 2: 1 Tapsoba (ET., 54th)
Strong pressing dominates the initial phase
The game began with a minute’s silence for the late EIntracht trainer Ditrich Weise. But after that, speed football was announced. Both teams put the opponent under pressure very early on, and thus caused early ball losses. So building a proper combination game was a real rarity. Still, there were opportunities on both sides that made the game vivid.
The first counter-opportunity had Leon Bailey (7th) when, with a bit of luck, he was able to prevail on the right wing against Ndicka. The cross to the edge of the penalty area could still be blocked. Shortly afterwards it was Amiri (10th) who, after a great pass from Florian Wirtz, put the ball into the Frankfurt goal from almost six meters with a heel through the legs of Kevin Trapp. A great goal and the well-deserved lead for Peter Bosz’s team. At this point, Leverkusen was making the game and not really letting Frankfurt come to any deals.
Frankfurt takes a bit to shell out
It takes up to the 21st minute when Eintracht can show the first shot on goal. And it has it all. Silva asserts himself well up to the five meter space, plays it back on Kamada and the Japanese pulls directly from a central position. However, his shot was too central from a distance of 15 meters. Hradecky can parry. That should have been the balance. Fortunately for the Adler, Amin Younes (22nd) made it better only a minute later and after a strong pass from Sow, he was able to approach the Werkself goal on his own. With his shot from seven meters, the storming Hradecky has no chance.
From now on, Frankfurt will increasingly take command. The Leverkusen pressing is not quite as aggressive as it was at the beginning of the game. This way, the playful structure also works better and better. But it remains an open game. Schick (33rd) puts a direct free kick two meters over the goal. On the other hand, a finish from Kostic just missed the gate. The next huge chance for Eintracht Frankfurt amin Younes shoots over the bar (39th), before Kamada had prevailed well outside. Younes cannot use his returned ball. Now the Hessians had to chalk their exploitation of chances.
The guests had the last opportunity at halftime. The goal-threatening Amiri (40.) stayed against two Frankfurt winners in dribbling. So he appeared completely free in front of Kevin Trapp. But Martin Hinteregger was just able to prevent his graduation from almost six meters with a courageous entry. Strong straddle of the Austrian. Then it’s halftime. A fair game so far. Dr. Felix Brych has no problems running the game
The harmony comes with speed from the break
After the restart, it is mainly the home team that tries to score the next goal. And the first chance sits directly, albeit with the help of Leverkusen Tapsoba (54th). Kamada gets a long ball played to the right edge of the penalty area. Weiser misjudges himself and does not get into a duel afterwards. The following cross is shot sharply. Tapsoba tries to keep his foot in and fend off the ball. He can only deflect the ball into his own goal. The leadership is deserved at this point.
Not much of Leverkusen can be seen until the 64th minute. Diaby misses the chance to insert it from a half-right position. Lucky for the Hessians. Adi Hütter sees a convincing and well thought-out game of his team. The momentum has changed noticeably. Above all, the quality of the opportunities is very clear on the Frankfurt side. Kamada (73rd) misses the next opportunity to decide the game. He comes completely free after a Kostic cross in front of Lukas Hradecky. Unfortunately for him, the ball slips over his instep and passes the box. Normally you shouldn’t be so negligent with your possibilities.
The final phase will be hectic
Actually, the game could have been over long ago. But Leverkusen still came to a finish. The first was a man from Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger (82nd) forged a cross pass from Bellarabi to his own crossbar. Luck for the center-back. It would have been the second own goal in the game. Shortly afterwards it gets hectic. Alario gets the ball from a corner and is hit by Kevin Trapp (83rd). Felix Brych’s pipe remains silent. The protests of Leverkusen are limited and so the game continues.
Patrick Schick (86th) has the last chance for the Werkself. Frankfurt can not clear the ball in their own six-yard space. This falls at the feet of the Czech. His shot is blocked by Abraham’s shoulder for a corner. The final point belongs to the hosts. When Kostic’s shot (90th) from the half-left position, Hradecky has to go again. Good save by the Finnish goalkeeper. After that, Leverkusen tried to get in front of Kevin Trapp’s goal with high balls, but you didn’t get really dangerous.
Eintracht Frankfurt deserved to win against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The win is absolutely okay because the home side controlled the game, especially in the second half, and created better chances to score. The only thing that Adi Hütter cannot be satisfied with today is the recycling. Leverkusen are returning home with their second defeat in a row and fail to score important points in the battle for the championship lead. At times, Peter Bosz’s team seemed a bit lacking in ideas. You tried a lot, but it was seldom enough in the end. In the end, you can be happy that the result wasn’t even higher.
Leave a Reply