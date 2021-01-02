The first counter-opportunity had Leon Bailey (7th) when, with a bit of luck, he was able to prevail on the right wing against Ndicka. The cross to the edge of the penalty area could still be blocked. Shortly afterwards it was Amiri (10th) who, after a great pass from Florian Wirtz, put the ball into the Frankfurt goal from almost six meters with a heel through the legs of Kevin Trapp. A great goal and the well-deserved lead for Peter Bosz’s team. At this point, Leverkusen was making the game and not really letting Frankfurt come to any deals.

It takes up to the 21st minute when Eintracht can show the first shot on goal. And it has it all. Silva asserts himself well up to the five meter space, plays it back on Kamada and the Japanese pulls directly from a central position. However, his shot was too central from a distance of 15 meters. Hradecky can parry. That should have been the balance. Fortunately for the Adler, Amin Younes (22nd) made it better only a minute later and after a strong pass from Sow, he was able to approach the Werkself goal on his own. With his shot from seven meters, the storming Hradecky has no chance.

The best man in the field is called Djibril Sow. Super development in the last few months. ? #SGE # SGEb04 – Jonas (@jtresbach) January 2, 2021

The guests had the last opportunity at halftime. The goal-threatening Amiri (40.) stayed against two Frankfurt winners in dribbling. So he appeared completely free in front of Kevin Trapp. But Martin Hinteregger was just able to prevent his graduation from almost six meters with a courageous entry. Strong straddle of the Austrian. Then it’s halftime. A fair game so far. Dr. Felix Brych has no problems running the game

After the restart, it is mainly the home team that tries to score the next goal. And the first chance sits directly, albeit with the help of Leverkusen Tapsoba (54th). Kamada gets a long ball played to the right edge of the penalty area. Weiser misjudges himself and does not get into a duel afterwards. The following cross is shot sharply. Tapsoba tries to keep his foot in and fend off the ball. He can only deflect the ball into his own goal. The leadership is deserved at this point.

Strong ball from Younes and then kicked in by Kamada! #SGE # SGEB04 – M.Sc. Björn (@SG_Kundran) January 2, 2021

I know I say that every time, but it was another one that we could regret not having done it #SGE – Rhone robber daughter (@ Rhnrubertochte1) January 2, 2021

The final phase will be hectic

Actually, the game could have been over long ago. But Leverkusen still came to a finish. The first was a man from Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger (82nd) ​​forged a cross pass from Bellarabi to his own crossbar. Luck for the center-back. It would have been the second own goal in the game. Shortly afterwards it gets hectic. Alario gets the ball from a corner and is hit by Kevin Trapp (83rd). Felix Brych’s pipe remains silent. The protests of Leverkusen are limited and so the game continues.

Patrick Schick (86th) has the last chance for the Werkself. Frankfurt can not clear the ball in their own six-yard space. This falls at the feet of the Czech. His shot is blocked by Abraham’s shoulder for a corner. The final point belongs to the hosts. When Kostic’s shot (90th) from the half-left position, Hradecky has to go again. Good save by the Finnish goalkeeper. After that, Leverkusen tried to get in front of Kevin Trapp’s goal with high balls, but you didn’t get really dangerous.

? #Bosz: “We chalked up the whole game. No player reached his level, we as a team did not reach our level. @Eintracht was better, they had better odds. You deserve the win. ” # SGEB04 2: 1 | #Werkself | #Bundesliga – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@ bayer04fussball) January 2, 2021