Conceição in the conference does not give gifts to Inzaghi: the latest on Porto
Porto have recovered, at least on paper, all three starters who were absent on Sunday. Sergio Conceição has in fact included Uribe and Galeno in the list of 25 called up, against Rio Ave both struggling with a nuisance in the adductor of his left thigh, and Otavio, back from a period of treatment in Brazil for a serious injury to his right thigh . The point on Inter’s opponent with our Andrea Ramazzotti.
#Conceição #conference #give #Inzaghi #gifts #latest #Porto #Video #Gazzetta.it
Flamengo stumbled again, this time, in the Recopa Sudamericana
The Ecuadorian Valley Independent beat the Brazilian 1-0 (part 0-0) flamenco in the first leg match they held on Tuesday...
Leave a Reply