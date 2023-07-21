Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2023 – 20:53 Share

The city of Rio de Janeiro won, this Thursday (20), a new cultural space, the result of a project by writer Conceição Evaristo. Over the last few years, the writer had been preparing to one day have a place where she could dispose of her bibliographic and artistic collection. This is how Casa Escrivência was born, at Beco João Inácio, 4, Largo da Prainha, in the Saúde neighbourhood, in the port area of ​​the capital. An autograph session by the author marks the opening this evening.

“It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while. It is born as I build up a collection of books and posters, folders, honorable motions, awards. This was taking a space in my memory and in my memory and in a physical space as well”, he revealed in an interview with Brazil Agency. The writer says that the collection of books was what boosted her the most.

Conceição Evaristo confesses that it bothered her to see all those books on the shelf without circulating elsewhere.

“A book on the shelf means nothing. Be a collection for cockroaches and termites to eat”.

Initially, as he reports, he thought of building a community library, but the thought evolved. “The dream was maturing and I thought about this Casa Escrivência. The main part would actually be this library with the collection of books, which would be the pillar of the House and another place where a series of other publications, theses on sensations, research journals would be kept. It would be, then, this library and this documentation center, where the person who wanted to access or make a critical study of my work, everything would be in this House of Writing”.

The choice of the location where the Casa Escritivencia will operate was not by chance. The region is called Little Africa, because it has several symbolic spots for the black population. Close by is Cais do Valongo, the main landing place and trade site for enslaved black people in the Americas. Estimates indicate that one million Africans entered Brazil through Valongo.

“It is very symbolic. We wanted a lot. Since the design of the House, we have thought about this affective geography that has to do with black history. This region called Little Africa, being there is celebrating our memory of pain that we transform into a memory of resistance”, she pointed out.

More space

The future of the project can be even bigger. The writer recognizes that the current place is still small, but it is the beginning that will allow the dissemination of the cultural space and the idea is that one day it can be based in a larger house, where exhibitions and book launches can also take place.

“The space we have at the moment is a space that doesn’t fit 15 people inside, it’s actually a very small store”, he explains, “today it’s the space that allows us to throw this idea on the street”, he says. “This visitation and work with the public, schools, teachers, researchers that we imagine, will only be able to happen when we have a physical space that fits this movement”, he said, remembering that the first event in the place is the autograph session of his books tonight.

To streamline the house, even without having the bigger space yet, the writer said that the team that works voluntarily at Casa Escrivência will start visiting schools, holding certain events in other spaces, such as the one that took place yesterday (19) at Casa Rui Barbosa, in Botafogo, in the south zone of Rio. “Our idea is this. As we still don’t have our own headquarters, we need to partner with other institutions and carry out our activities in other spaces”.

The maintenance of the project has been done, according to the writer, with her own financial resources with the support of the Ibirapitanga Institute, an organization dedicated to the defense of freedoms and the deepening of democracy in Brazil. The intention is also in the future to buy a property to serve as the definitive headquarters of Casa Escrivência, which is currently installed in a rented place.

“Now, with the House in place and the name of the House being on the street, which is also a way of attracting the attention of institutions that want to help us, we are going to start putting a project on the street to raise funds to buy a property”, he revealed.

According to the writer, this property will be a house and the reason for choosing it is that when there is a headquarters, the cultural space will receive resident researchers and work with creative and research fellows. “So, we need a house to live in. A house that offers this possibility of the project of welcoming people, who with scholarships stay studying at the House. The next step will be that, putting the project on the street to raise funds. In this region we find houses for sale; they are old properties, but we do renovations with accessibility in mind as well,” she explained.

The meeting at Casa Rui Barbosa, mentioned by the writer, was a chat with the theme The writings that bring us closer together. In addition to the writer, there were Jurema Werneck, president of Amnesty International, Erica Malunguinho, creator of the Aparelha Luzia space and former state deputy of São Paulo, with mediation by Doctor and university professor Fernanda Felisberto.