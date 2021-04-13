After the conclusion of the match between Chelsea and Porto, which qualified Tuchel’s men for the Champions League semi-finals, there was tension between the two coaches. On the grass there was confusion and it was not seen what exactly had happened. The players faced each other and stained what until then had been a tie without altercations. Conceiçao wanted to clarify it in the flash interview: “This man next door (Tuchel) insulted me. He was telling the referee that the fourth official heard these insults. That’s all”.

In addition, he explained why his team did not reach the semi-finals and why in Portugal there are no European successes: “I am enormously proud of the team that I have and of the effort that the players made to be here. In order not to finish the Champions League in April and do it in May, more is needed from everyone in the country. Today we play a game above average. We did not let the rival use his strongest weapons. Sometimes we go into the last third with less definition, but we create opportunities. I’m disappointed, I’m sad because we, Porto, deserved more and we deserved to be present in the semifinals“.

This is how the technician closed his appearance: “We must reflect on what did not go well, because if we are out it is because something did not go well. It was one of the best matches as a coach. “Now, he has to focus on the League:” I think we are going to have a very difficult game in Madeira and we will continue to fight for the championship. “