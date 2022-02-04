Concealment A smuggler was found on a cargo ship arriving in Rauma

The smuggler was banned from entering the Schengen area.

Rauman The cargo ship that arrived in the port the night before Friday had a stowaway on board, says the Western Finland Coast Guard in a press release.

The crew of a ship called the Federal Swift had spotted a stealth passenger while at sea en route from Liverpool to Skagen, Denmark.

The ship the head informed the Danish border control authorities of the finding.

According to the Coast Guard, the Federal Swift received only maintenance supplements in Danish territorial waters and did not attach land at all.

The Western Finland Coast Guard received prior information about the smuggler on board, so a comprehensive surveillance inspection of the ship was planned in co-operation with Customs. The man found was banned from entering the Schengen area. He had been hiding in the engine room of the ship where he had been found.

According to the Coast Guard, the smuggler is suspected of a state border crime and the Turku Crime Prevention Unit of the Western Finland Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the case.