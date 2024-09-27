It’s a paradox. While women’s makeup use declines, men represent an area of ​​growth in this segment. The latest data from the consulting firm Mintel reveal that 35% of them apply fewer color products to their face than a year ago, where the two main reasons are the fewer occasions to show it off outside the home — these justifications are mainly driven by women over 55 years of age—followed by the loss of interest that many of those surveyed claim to have. Curiously, they represent the main growth behind those who wear makeup more frequently, since 43%, aged between 18 and 44, claim to use makeup more frequently than a year ago, a period in which 27% has spent more money in this cosmetic category.

It seems that touches of color on the most masculine faces have stopped being taboo and are finally beginning to be part of the daily beauty routine; increasingly exhaustive, by the way. “The consumption of aesthetic products, in general, and makeup, in particular, by men is fundamentally related to three causes. The first and most decisive is the rapprochement between the behaviors of both sexes in our society; Then there is the great importance that in our tremendously narcissistic community is given to personal image and, finally, it highlights the new market niche that companies related to aesthetic products have believed they have found in the men’s sector,” says Miguel Ángel Ramos, psychologist, general secretary of the Association for Psychological and Social Studies and author of the sociological study Body aesthetics, image and consumption. And the new generations have a lot to do with this, as they demand much more inclusive beauty standards without gender distinction, values ​​that brands like M·A·C and NARS have advocated for for years. “The barriers between genders are being broken down, establishing the concept of non-binary as a new, more than usual term. This means that both in skincare and makeup we talk more and more about the ‘skin’ target and not about genders as such,” says Raquel González, CEO and co-founder of Pure Skincare and the genderless firm Byoode. Proof of this change is the recent announcement of the singer Troye Sivan as the new global ambassador of Rabanne Makeup – since both in this and other makeup brands it was reserved exclusively for them -, who does not hesitate to openly comment that he is passionate about applying the new ones. brand lip glosses daily. “I love the daily elevation of the look and the way makeup can make you feel. Plus, there is a chance to express yourself and play if you feel like doing something a little out of the ordinary,” Sivan said. Quite a declaration of intentions that still seems to some to be an unmanly attitude. “The use of makeup in men is still partly demonized by the most archaic stereotypes. Although there is a clear shift in this in societies such as Korea, where brands, both Western and Asian, include men in their campaigns for colored products, since there makeup is much more internalized in male profiles, where lipsticks more daring tones are now a natural part of society,” says Raquel González.

It is true that this is not the first attempt by the cosmetics industry to convince them about the use of color on their face. In 2019, the Chanel house itself dared to use elements identified as feminine to build a masculine aesthetic discourse, launching the Boy makeup line. Under the slogan “Beauty is not a question of gender, but of style”, it put the finishing touch to men’s beauty care with the help of three easy-to-use products to smooth and hydrate lips, unify the complexion and define the eyebrows. Givenchy also did the same with Mister, a collection of four references with which to achieve the no-makeup effect (gel-textured makeup base, eyebrow fixer, mattifying stick and concealer in different shades) that had a unisex, more focused approach. on the function and benefits of the products than on the gender they were aimed at. Since that moment, in the second they have advocated for “inclusion and freedom of expression,” according to Alejandra Da Cunha, communications director of Givenchy Beauty Spain. “We have decided to evolve beyond the traditional ‘men’s’ or ‘women’s’ labels to offer makeup options designed to enhance individuality and empower each person, allowing them to express their style authentically and without limitations,” says Da Cunha. .

Although these firms were not the first to bet on this beauty category. In 2023, Jean Paul Gaultier launched Tout Beau. Tout Propre, by Le Male; composed of highlighter and sun powder, among other references, and whose motto shouted: “Erase your prejudices!” At that time, only eccentric celebrities like Jared Leto or Johnny Depp dared to wear makeup, so the collection soon disappeared from sale. It was not until January 2020, when David Beckham starred on the cover of Love magazine posing with his eyes made up with green eyeshadow, when the debate really began about whether the male gender could wear makeup without fear of looking less like men. Since then, those who venture into brushstrokes of color have become increasingly famous and anonymous, with a totally different purchasing purpose, depending on age. “Consumers between 18 and 26 years old are interested in trends and applications; They look for a specific product and rarely purchase what they have not previously seen on social networks. Older people (30 to 45 years old) have little prior knowledge and come to the store because they are worried about dark circles, imperfections or the first signs of aging. They need advice both to decide what to take and to learn how to apply it,” explains José Antonio Pérez, Givenchy training manager.

Clearly, social networks are being decisive for this new predisposition, since through them many young people are feeling identified with influencers who speak openly about the adoration they feel for makeup and who show trends, tutorials and tricks on their profiles. “The majority of men, especially the freshest ones, are increasing their consumption of makeup products, which they use to look more like the personal and body image model that they think will make them more attractive,” says psychologist Ángel Ramos. . Some of these references are Manny Gutiérrez, the beauty blogger who in 2017 became the first man to appear in a mascara campaign, with Maybelline New York; Jeffree Star, makeup artist and owner of the Jeffree Star Cosmetics brand, who has six million followers on Instagram, or James Charles Dickinson, makeup artist and beauty YouTuber with 39 million followers on TikTok.

Although it is true that in the case of the less elderly, some looks may seem somewhat ostentatious, the vast majority of men who resort to makeup do not do so to provoke, but to complete their beauty routine and look better. “Our research shows that their appearance concerns focus on complexion and imperfections. If makeup brands want to reach them, they should balance external benefits, such as appearance, with internal benefits, such as personal care,” suggests Joan Li, an analyst at Mintel. This premise is fulfilled to the letter by the Spanish firm U/1ST, composed entirely of makeup that incorporates active ingredients in its formulations to care for and beautify the skin naturally. “Its non-binary gender approach and its simplicity, the latter a characteristic that we look for in the cosmetic routine, made us include it in our portfolio. Since then, its concealer, with a universal tone that neutralizes color, together with the cocktail of ingredients that improve the appearance of the skin, has been a bestseller,” comment Pedro Ros and Guillermo Jiménez, founders of the cosmetics store in author Abanuc.

Along with concealers, fluid bases are also on the podium of the best-selling color options for them, as well as specific references for eyebrows. “Lip balms are also part of your care routine and, on rare occasions, they allow some color, but very natural. Some also opt for mascara, preferably transparent or in a neutral brown tone so that it blends with their natural eyelashes,” explains the CEO and co-founder of the distributor Pure Skincare.

The revolution has begun and now it is up to color cosmetics brands to work on products that are increasingly inclusive and suitable for anyone who wants to express themselves and create their own uniqueness through makeup, regardless of the gender with which they were born.