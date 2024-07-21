This year marks the centenary of the publication of Bohemian Lightsthe play by Don Ramón del Valle-Inclán, which first appeared in installments in 1920, and it premiered many years later, first in Paris in 1963, and in Spain until 1970. One Hundred Years of the Grotesque.

The protagonist, Max Estrella, a failed blind writer who wanders through different parts of Madrid, precisely defines the concept of grotesque in one of the dialogues with Don Latino, his companion for the day: “Goya invented grotesque art… Classical heroes reflected in concave mirrors create grotesque art. The tragic sense of Spanish life can only be achieved with a systematically distorted aesthetic.”

Behind Max Estrella’s eyes that cannot see, there are Valle’s eyes, capable of penetrating his era through the distorted optics of concave mirrors, in which a reality is reflected that, however grotesque, ridiculous or extravagant it may seem, is nonetheless true. Tragedy in the guise of the laughable. Everything comes from Goya, from the winged monsters of the dreams of reason, from the absurdities that put the chisel into the dark entrails of repressive power, the felonious power, which is ridiculous, prohibits and orders silence, and pushes it into exile.

Nonsense, prisons, torture, freedom. “You are not a proletarian,” the prisoner tells Max Estrella in the cell where he ends up; “I am the pain of a bad dream,” he answers. The bad dream of reason. The nightmare of the imagination. Everything falls within the orbit of the grotesque. The felonious power that Goya puts in front of his concave mirrors is venal, and it has been so since before, since Cervantes: “Let there be no lack of ointment to anoint all the ministers of justice, because if they are not anointed they will grunt more than oxcarts,” he says in The illustrious mop; and it remains so when Max Estrella enters the office of the minister, his “friend from heroic times”. He comes to ask for justice because he has been repressed by the police, and overwhelmed by poverty, the blind man ends up accepting money “because I am a scoundrel. I was not allowed to leave the world without having touched the bottom of the Reptiles”.

The action of Bohemian Lights It takes place when Spain is still bearing the weight of the restoration, and above all, the weight of the defeat in the 1898 war against the United States for the possession of Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Philippines, a disaster that marks the country, and marks the generation of intellectuals of the “generation of 98”: Valle-Inclán himself, Baroja who believed in the regenerating virtues of the old Castilian nobility, and Unamuno, who wanted to bury them. And Ramiro de Maeztu, who will say in Towards another Spain, making an inventory of grotesques: “This country of fat bishops, of stupid generals, of usurious, scheming and illiterate politicians…”

It is when Rubén Darío arrives from Buenos Aires with the newspaper’s assignment The nation to write the chronicle of the defeat, which resulted in his book Contemporary Spain. The Spain that he also sees reflected in the concave mirrors, the tortured of Holy Week, “Doña Virtudes”, the queen regent Maria Cristina, with a reputation for being miserly, who on Holy Thursdays washed the feet of beggars, and the nobles, who, also as an atonement for their sins, served them food on silver plates. All as in a black shot of The forgotten from Buñuel, which also comes from Goya and comes from Valle.

In the tragic week of 1909, the year of the death of Alejandro Sawa, the Sevillian writer played by Max Estrella, a coal miner who rose up on the barricades in Barcelona was shot for having danced with the corpse of a nun. Another etching from Goya’s endless series, another grotesque from Valle-Inclán, another shot from Buñuel.

The Spain of the concave mirrors that Darío sees is also that of the burial of the sardine, with people already forgetting about the defeat while Madrid was filling up with more war-invalid beggars, received with a charanga and uproar while the riots broke out and were suppressed with gunfire.

And Valle-Inclán adds two more grotesqueries, a stroll among the tombs of a cemetery. He himself, “an old gentleman with a beard all covered in snow and a Spanish cape over his shoulders, is the Celtic Marquis of Bradomín. The other is the deep Indian Rubén Darío.”

The last of Darío’s poems will be a black poem, in which he recounts a ghostly pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela in the company, once again, of Valle-Inclán.

A twist of the screw. Because in Bohemian lightsonce again among mirrors in the Café Colón, Darío recites for Max Estrella, after a dialogue about death, the last stanza of that desolate poem: …the route had its end/and we shared a hard loaf of bread/in the corner of a dark doorway/with the Marquis of Bradomín….