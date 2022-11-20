Throughout the year the Moon goes through a phenomenon known as lunar phases, which develop in a cycle that lasts approximately 29 days.

In this process known as lunation, our natural satellite goes through various transformations in perspective, since, like the Earth revolves around the Sun Generating different seasons in the year, the Moon revolves around our planet receiving a greater or lesser amount of light from the Sun.

In this period the moon goes through various phases and that is why on this occasion we will tell you what characteristics stand out in a concave crescent moon.

The crescent or concave crescent Moon appears after the new Moon (phase in which it does not receive sunlight), that is why in this lunation cover, we can see how the north side of our natural satellite gradually lights up until reaching almost half of the face of the Moon .

One of the most notable differences in this lunar phase is that compared to the last quarter, the crescent or concave moon Its luminosity does not decrease because it is the second stage of the lunation cycle, so the Moon appears more illuminated as the days go by.

It is also important to remember that the concave crescent Moon always appears after the new Moon and during this stage it is common that our natural satellite can be seen during the day and hides before midnight.