Hollow and saddle-shaped surfaces stimulate the growth of cultured bone cells better than convex or flat surfaces. Delft researchers led by Amir Zadpoor ​​describe this in Nature Communications. This knowledge could be useful in research into endogenous prostheses for bones.

Most bone fractures heal quite easily with a splint or cast, but the body needs more help if a lot of bone tissue needs to be repaired. In addition, this new technique can be applied, says Jos Malda: “Think of fractures in the face, osteoporosis and bone tumors.” Malda is professor of orthopedics at Utrecht University and is not involved in the research.

Such a complex damage can be repaired by manufacturing a porous structure of biological material, placing it in the body and allowing the body’s own bone cells to grow on it. This method of healing has several advantages over a solid plastic or metal prosthesis. The body absorbs, maintains and repairs the biological prosthesis. That gives a longer life. In addition, a body’s own implant has all the functions known to the original tissue. For example, bone tissue can produce blood cells, but metal only provides strength.

Accurate 3D printer

To make a body’s own prosthesis, you must be able to control tissue growth in both quantity and direction. Malda explains that this is a challenge: “We know that the pore size and shape of the material have a major influence on the behavior of cells. But we don’t quite understand how that works yet.”

The TU Delft research group comes up with a partial answer. The team used an accurate 3D printer to produce molds. Their surfaces had different shapes: flat, positively curved (convex), negatively curved (concave) or combinations of these. They applied bone cells from mice to these templates, which were so small – a few tens of micrometres – that individual cells could detect the curvature. Saddles and pits appeared to stimulate cell growth and division more than bumps or flats. “An elegant way to study the behavior of cells,” says Malda.

Using plastic models of different surfaces, Zadpoor, professor of biomechanics, explains how this works. Surfaces exert forces on cells and cells adapt their behavior accordingly – for example by growing, or not at all. They perceive these forces with their ‘cell skeleton’, which consists of small fibres. Bending these fibers takes energy, and it takes cells less energy to grow into dimples, it turns out. Zadpoor: “The cells choose the path of least resistance.”

Although this insight is useful for shaping tissues, this knowledge is not yet applicable to the production of endogenous prostheses. The researchers therefore now want to check cells not only at the micro level, but also at the scale in which they have to function in a body.