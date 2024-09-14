The escalation of violence in Culiacan has triggered economic alarmswith national business chambers predicting significant losses and potential permanent business closureswhich could affect half of the jobs in Sinaloa.

This emerging situation has been detailed by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur)which estimates that Of the 585,000 jobs registered in Sinaloa according to the IMSSthe Half is located in Culiacán, epicenter of the recent wave of insecurity.

He president of Concanaco Servitur, Octavio de la Torreexpressed his worry for the small businessesespecially vulnerable after days of forced closurefacing a high probability of bankruptcy.

He stressed the urgent need to restore peace and security to safeguard the business stability and the well-being of the population.

In the national context, the Institute for Economics and Peace pointed out that insecurity in Mexico had a cost of 4.9 billion pesos in 2023, equivalent to 18% of GDP, projecting a similar impact for Sinaloa in 2024 if the situation persists.

Supporting this perspective, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) highlighted the environment of uncertainty that compromises both the local economy and the social stability of Sinaloa.

They stressed that the violence has forced the closure of schools and severely impacted numerous businesses, threatening the safety of children, young people, employees and customers.

In addition, both Concanaco Servytur and Coparmex called on the federal, state and municipal governments to take rapid and coordinated action to restore tranquility in the region.

This call includes attention to the travel alerts issued by the United States, which, although specific, tend to generate a general negative perception among tourists, affecting not only Sinaloa but the image of the country as a whole.