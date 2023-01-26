Mexico City.- This year the Islas Marías are expected to receive around 2,800 touristsadvanced the National Confederation of Chambers of Commerce (Concanaco), the body that will be in charge of promotion and sales of the tourist destination.

Through a platform it will be possible to plan the trip to visit the site, considered a nature area protectedso it will only have the capacity to receive 300 tourists every weekend.

At a press conference, Héctor Tejada, president of Concanacoreported that the organization became involved in promoting the destination at the request of the Government.

This, he explained, since the Confederation developed two digital platforms to promote tourist destinations, among other functions, is about “Concatour” Y “concaclick“.

“We got a sectur invitation (Ministry of Tourism), when they found out about our platforms to carry out all the marketing and promotion of the Marias Islands,.

“All reservations must go through the engine of the concanacoThrough this engine, we are the ones who manage all the promotion and sales operations of the destination.

The business leader added that they are working hand in hand with the Secretary of the Navy and Secretary of Tourism which has had good results in this project in the Islas Marías.

The tourist destination Islas Marías now has 117 accommodations: 40 hostels, 37 single houses and 40 double houses.

Among the activities offered by the destination are trekking on Maria Madre Island, rides in bycicle Y observation of species endemic.