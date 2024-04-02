Miami, United States.- Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club works at the facilities The Neighborhood with a view to traveling to USA to face the Inter Miami CFin the Going of the 4th Final of the Concachampions 2024.

Fernando Ortiz and his team advanced to the next season of the continental tournament after leaving the Cincinnati F.C.in a brilliant performance by Forward Brandon Vazquez.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

He Mexican American scored against his former team in the Going and in the lap to lead the triumph of the Striped from Monterrey, 3-1 overall, in the phase of 8th round.

Monterrey celebrates the goal against Cincinnati FC

jam media

The next round will not be easy for 'The gang'who will have as synodal no more and no less than Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini and the Inter Miami CF.

Brandon Vázquez scored the previous round

jam media

Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club will face the World Champion with the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022who was a figure in the previous stage against Nashville SC with a goal in both games.

Striped does not become defenseless despite having Argentine star as the next adversary. The royal club has high-level players to face 'The Herons' in this tie.

Monterrey Soccer Club will return to the activity of the Concachampions 2024 after losing the undefeated in the Mexican Leagueon Saturday before Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara of premises.

Lionel Messi scored in the first leg and second leg against Nashville

Instagram leomessi

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate page we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the clash of Going between Inter Miami CF and Rayados de Monterrey.

Hat with Inter Miami CF emblem

Instagram intermiamicf

The match Miami-Monterrey It will be played next Wednesday, April 3 from Chase Stadiuma venue located in the city of Fort Lauderdalein Florida and has a capacity for 21,550 fans.

The ball will be in circulation when it is 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be exclusive to Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.