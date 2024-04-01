Columbus, United States.- The Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) They are already on American soil to continue their participation in the 2024 Concachampions.

After removing the Orlando City Clubof the MLS in 8th roundthose commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi will face the Columbus Crewalso representative of the Professional Soccer League in the United States.

The first 90' will be played in the neighboring country, where the UANL Tigers They will have the task of signing a good marker to return home and finish the work in San nicolas de los heros.

Gignac practices his hitting in Columbus

Twitter Club Tigres

The Felines finalized details today columbus, Ohio after traveling with enough weapons to face this match, since Nicolas Ibanez It will be a significant loss for the UANL Tigers due to muscle discomfort in the right calf.

Tigres celebrate Diego Reyes' goal

jam media

The 'U' of Nuevo León will measure forces against Columbus Crew after surprising the Angelópolis Club Puebla Strip (2-3)in the Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the first leg of the Concachampions 2024 between Columbus Crew and UANL Tigers.

Tigres work at the Columbus Crew stadium

Twitter Club Tigres

The match Columbus-Tigres will be on stage on Tuesday, April 2 from Lower.com Fielda property with capacity for 20,371 souls.

The ball will roll on the green mat at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be carried out by Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium.

