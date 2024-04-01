Columbus, United States.- The Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) They are already on American soil to continue their participation in the 2024 Concachampions.

After removing the Orlando City Clubof the MLS in 8th roundthose commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi will face the Columbus Crewalso representative of the Professional Soccer League in the United States.

The first 90' will be played in the neighboring country, where the UANL Tigers They will have the task of signing a good marker to return home and finish the work in San nicolas de los heros.

The Felines finalized details today columbus, Ohio after traveling with enough weapons to face this match, since Nicolas Ibanez It will be a significant loss for the UANL Tigers by a right calf muscle discomfort.

The 'U' of Nuevo León will measure forces against Columbus Crew after surprising the Angelópolis Club Puebla Strip (2-3)in the Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the first leg of the Concachampions 2024 between Columbus Crew and UANL Tigers.

The Columbus-Tigres game will be staged this Tuesday, April 2, from Lower.com Field, a building with capacity for 20,371 souls.

The ball will roll on the green mat at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be carried out by Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium.

