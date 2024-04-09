Mexico City.- The Águilas of Club América only need a good result to be part of the four best in the Concacaf Champions Cup in its 2023-24 season.

The squad of André Jardine left the elements of the New England Revolution last week, after a victory that seems to define this key of Fina's 4thsl.

America club beat the team 0-4 USA with notes from the following players: Henry Martin, Alejandro Zendejas, Cristian Calderon and Brian Rodriguez.

Brian Rodríguez celebrates the goal against New England

Twitter Club America

On this occasion it is almost certain that the American coach will want to take the field with an alternative eleven, in order to rest several of his members after the load of commitments in this period.

The Eagles will play the lap after securing a place League of the Closing 2024 of the MX Leagueafter tying in the Laguna Region in view of Club Santos Laguna (1-1).

While, New England Revolution defeated Charlotte FC (1-0) thanks to the solitary annotation of Carlos Gilin activity of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

'Chicote0 debuted with Club América

Twitter Club America

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the match between America club and New England Revolution.

América fans enter the Azteca stadium

jam media

The match America-Revolution will take place this Tuesday, April 9, from the emblematic Aztec stadiumin the Mexico City. The ball will be in motion at 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:30 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The hostilities of the second match of this tie will be broadcast on the screens of Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium.

