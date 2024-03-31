Mexico City.- The Club América Eagles made the trip to the USA to dispute the one-way duel of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in view of New England Revolution squad of the Major League Soccer (MLS) who will arrive at this appointment without seeing activity in the last ten days.

The team that trains André Jardine changed to Friday home game against Atlético de San Luis to have a couple of days of work at the facilities Coapaprior to making the trip to the USA to support the Concachampions.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The team Cream blue He will have three casualties for this match: Ilian Hernandez, Julian Quiñones and Bryan Rodriguez; who are important pieces in the Brazilian coach's offensive scheme.

Diego Valdés scored against San Luis

jam media

In the first leg duel his goal America club will be to score the most away goals to return to the Mexico City and have to weigh their location in the Aztec to be one of the four guests in the anteroom of the Grand finale of the Concachampions 2024.

America celebrates Diego Valdés' goal

jam media

The down jackets They got their pass to the 4th Final after defeating their staunch rival 5-3 on aggregate, Chivas de Guadalajarain the 8th Final of the tournament.

America club he won first leg for a wide lead of 0-3, while in the second leg they were surprised by the Sacred Flock 23. While, New England Revolution eliminated Alajuelense Sports League with overall 5-1.

Those of the Capital They arrive at this appointment after beating the Atlético San Luis2-1, in the Mexican League, championship in which he resumed overall leadership with 28 points and better goal difference than Rayados from Monterrey.

America defeated San Luis at the Azteca

jam media

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate page we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the one-way showdown of the 4th Finals between New England Revolution and America club.

He Going match New England-America will take place this Tuesday, April 2 from Gillette Stadium. The ball will be in motion starting at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. Culiacán time. The broadcast will be exclusively on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.