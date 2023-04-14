Mexico.- After an intense round of quarterfinals, the concacaf has officially announced the days and times for the semifinal matches where the MLS and the MX League they dominate with two teams per competition, ensuring that one from each league meets in the final.

Through a statement, Concacaf has already revealed the crossings where the Mexican teams, Club Leon and club tigers They will face each other in a key, while in the other way they will see the MLS teams, Carlos Vela’s LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

The Concachampions arranged the finalists in a type of general table where the Los Angeles team took the lead, followed by the Mexican teams, León and Tigres, while Philadelphia was in fourth position.

The semifinals will begin to be played for the last week of April where the two games will take place on a different day, this corresponds to Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26. First Tigres receiving León at the Volcán, and on Wednesday the Philadelphia team against the LAFC.

While the return has been agreed for the first week of May, on days 2 and 3 where now the teams that were visitors in the first leg do the honors to their rivals. LAFC receives on May 2 the Philadelphia and León to the Tigers on May 3.

Schedules

first leg matches

Tigers vs Leon | 8:00 p.m. | University Stadium | FoxSports | April 25th

Philadelphia vs. LAFC | 9:00 p.m. | Subaru Park | FoxSports | April 26

return matches