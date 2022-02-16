Torreón, Coahuila.- Santos Laguna was nothing to maintain the bad moment that he endures under the mandate of Pedro Caixinha at the beginning of the year. Now in the Concacaf Champions League he was close to settling for 0-0 but in the final stretch he scored the winning goal at the TSM Stadium to reach the second leg in Canada with an advantage.

CF Montreal had done damage in the fifth minute but the goal should have been annulled, giving peace to the lagoons, however there was no change of pace in the warriors. Although they had the initiative of the game, they did not reach goalkeeper Sebastián Breza’s goal with some danger.

Desperation began to dominate the Lusitanian coach who could not find a way to guide his team, so much so that the errors were nothing to take their toll, however Carlos Acevedo reacted sensationally in the goal attempts that the Montreal elements tried to connect.

Among the most important plays of the Shire was a stolen ball that left three forwards against two defenders of the visiting team, however in two good interventions the Montreal goalkeeper took the goal from Santos.

The time looked formal during the second half. The actions decreed a bitter tie without annotations, however a play by Fernando Gorriarán allowed Alberto Ocejo to comb the ball to beat the goalkeeper and get the 1-0 at 88′.

The Uruguayan (Gorriarán) cleared the right wing to enter the rival area. Before letting the ball escape, he sent the center that ended up in orbit so that the Mexican (Ocejo) got the winning goal that helps for the second part of this tie; Santos got his first victory of the year in an official duel.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday, February 22, at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Winning by the least amount of help to the Laguneros, since not receiving a visitor’s goal gives them a greater advantage to advance to the next round. In case of scoring in Canada, it will force Montreal to look for three goals in 90 minutes. With a win or draw, Santos would advance to the Concachampions Quarterfinals.

