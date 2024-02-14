Matches for TODAY, February 14, of the 8th finals of the UEFA Champions League

Prior to this Wednesday's match between America club and the Real Estelispirits have been ignited thanks to the statements of the Águilas goalkeeper, Luis Angel Malagonwho made it clear that he does not see the Nicaragua League and that is why he does not know the name of the players, although those words did not go down well on social networks that criticize the young man.

In a press conference, the goalkeeper, who has only conceded 3 goals so far this year, made it clear that he does not remember who scored the penalty goal in the first leg against Real Estelí, as he revealed that he has no knowledge of soccer. that country, but far from being understandable since that country's soccer is not seen in Mexico, the messages for the goalkeeper were not friendly.

“They sent us the list of possible shooters and this guy… Is his name Byron? I don't remember what his name is. Sorry, I don't watch the football there, brother“, were the words of the goalkeeper that triggered all kinds of messages. The scorer of the “Panenka” goal in the first leg was Byron Bonilla, who was also the closest to scoring another for Real Estelí.

Luis Ángel Malagón, goalkeeper with only 3 goals against so far in 2024 | Photo: Jam Media

This was taken advantage of by the anti-Americanists who called Luis Malagón arrogant, arrogant and even unprofessional, who did not study his rival, in addition to ensuring that this was the reason why they lost in the first leg.

Real Estelí will seek the feat in Mexico

The Nicaraguan team visits Mexico City to play the second leg of the First Round of the Concachampions where they have a 2-1 advantage on the aggregate score. In the other visits they have had to Mexican territory they have not had good results but now it could be different.

Ramon Otoniel Olivascoach of Real Estelí prepares an intelligent match since he knows that it will be very difficult to keep up with the American team in the Mexico City and more so because of the height, added to that is that the away goal that the Eagles scored could help them get closer to a ticket to the next round.

This party Wednesday February 14 It will be played from the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium at midnight. 9:15 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen on the Fox Sports signal.