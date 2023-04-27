Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) tied 1-1 in it first leg of the semifinals of the Concachampions which was played on the field of the Subaru Parkin Chester, Pennsylvania, where the Mexican striker started for 69 minutes and The referee of the Liga MX, César Arturo Ramos was in charge of imparting authority on the pitch. Daniel Gazdag was the scorer of Union with a penalty scored at minute 86. Kellyn Acosta paired at 90’+1 for Californians.

The actions

The match began with the domain of the ball by the locals, until at minute 6, LAFC gave the first warning with a corner kick charged by Carlos candle. Went to 8′ when Julian Carranza he could have opened the scoring, but he was in an advanced position.

The minutes passed, the Union he did not lend the ball, Carlos candle They still couldn’t find an option to open the scoring, but minutes later, the Los Angeles team was getting hold of the ball little by little to start looking for an option that would generate danger for the locals.

The half hour of the match passed with a semi-slow pace, but at the 43′, Carlos candle received a late tackle from Jakob Glesneswhich led an outbreak of anger between the players of both teams, but the Mexican whistler César Arturo Ramos was able to calm the spirits of the protagonists. Goalless, the first half is over.

Carlos Vela (10) played 69 minutes Twitter @LAFC

In the second half, again the Philadelphia Union returned to be insistent in the attackthe picture of the LAFC He tried to defend himself from the constant approaches, but the defense was attentive; nevertheless, Julián Carranza took advantage of a defensive error by the Union to be alone with the ball in front of the goalBut I was out of place, at 58′.

At 60′, Carlos Vela took the ball from midfield, he was stopped by Mbaizobut César Arturo Ramos let the play run and did not mark the Union player’s foul about the LAFC attacker. The Californian team did not give up and insisted. At 69′ Carlos Vela was replaced by Croatian striker Stipe Biuk.

The Los Angeles team proposed very little Twitter @LAFC

Towards the final stretch, the pace began to slow, despite the Union’s attempts to find the goal of the LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy. Nevertheless, César Arturo Ramos went to VAR to determine a hand in the areaso at 84′ decreed the maximum penaltywhich at 86′ he was executed by Daniel Gazdagwho finished off from the right towards the lower left corner and left without a chance to John McCarthy.

But At 90’+1, Kellyn Acosta took advantage of a cross into the heart of the area to recover the ball and face the goal directlyhit the ball onto the grass and it bounced towards the goal. At 90’+6, the Union had one last chance with a free kick who was stopped by the goalkeeper LAFC. With this draw 1-1Tuesday will be defined in The Angels to the first runner up that he will wait for his rival in the series between Lion and tigers.