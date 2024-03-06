Mexico City.- Today the first keys of 8th round of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The mexican teams: Club Pachuca and Tigres UANL participated in USA.

The Hidalgo They played first against Philadelphia Union–MLS club-, at Suburu Park, where the result remained stoic after 90 minutes of play.

Hours later, the turn was for the regiomontanoswho jumped into the Orlando City Stadium to face the club with the same name and that also plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Salomón Rondón left blank in Philadelphia

Twitter Club Pachuca

However, as occurred in the duel between Pachuca and Philadelphiathe score remained the same as there were no goals in this commitment Going of the 8th round of the Concachampions Cup.

Tigres tied with Orlando City in the first leg

Twitter Club Tigres

The return matches will be held next week. Club Pachuca will welcome you to Philadelphia Union in it Hidalgo stadium and UANL Tigers will face the Orlando City in it university stadium.

Both duels will be played on Tuesday, March 12. The first mentioned will begin at 6:15 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:15 p.m. (Culiacan time) and the second mentioned at 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:30 p.m. (Culiacan time) .

