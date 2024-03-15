Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Mission Accomplished! Rayados de Monterrey became the fourth team in the Mexican League to qualify for the round of the best eight of the Concacaf Champions Cup today.

Fernando Ortiz's squad repeated the trick against Cincinnati FC to achieve a victory that both the fans of the Gang and the Mexican Republic wanted to happen to confirm the arrival of the world champion, Lionel Messi.

Club de Futbol Monterrey had to finish the job tonight at the Gigante de Acero to meet Inter Miami CF in the 4th Finals of the continental tournament.

Although the Albiazules registered several hints, the goals took a while to appear in the Sultana del Norte. Max Meza and Luis Romo finished near the edge of the six-yard box, but their attempts licked Roman Celentano's crossbar.

At the edge of the first period, Luis Romo (41') got his revenge to overtake Rayados and be one step away from the next stage, but Cincinnati FC did not lower its arms by reacting promptly.

Luciano Acosta (57') dribbled past four Monterrey defenders to cross his shot and beat Esteban Andrada, who again in this series was fundamental for the Monterrey club's victory.

Club de Futbol Monterrey was suffering on the field but in a long stroke Maxi Meza caught the Cincinnati FC defense confused to enter the area and put a ball on a plate for Brandon Vázquez (67'), who again applied 'The Law of the Ex ' to define the key. 2-1 official and 3-1 global.

Rayados de Monterrey will be the opponent of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF, which advanced to the 4th Finals after eliminating Nashville SC with a 5-3 aggregate score. The departure will be in Mexico and the return in the United States.

