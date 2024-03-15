Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Mission Accomplished! Rayados de Monterrey became the fourth team in the Mexican League to qualify for the round of the best eight of the Concacaf Champions Cup today.

The squad of Fernando Ortiz He repeated the trick to Cincinnati F.C. to stamp a victory dreamed of by the gang hobby and of all those passionate about football, because in this way the arrival of the World Champion, Lionel Messi, to our country.

Monterrey Soccer Club I had to finish work tonight at the Steel giant to cross paths with him Inter Miami CF in the 4th Final of the continental tournament.

Although Albiazules registered several hints, the goals took a while to appear in the Sultana of the North: Maxi Meza and Luis Romo They finished near the edge of the six-yard box, but their attempts licked the crossbar of Roman Celentano.

Luis Romo ahead of Monterrey

jam media

On the verge of the first period, Luis Romo (41') He got his revenge to overtake Rayados and be one step away from the next stage, but Cincinnati F.C. He did not lower his arms as he reacted quickly.

Luciano Acosta (57') he dribbled past four defenders Monterey to cross your shot and beat Esteban Andradawho again in this series was fundamental for the victory of the Monterrey team.

Monterrey Soccer Club He suffered on the field, but calm came in a long stroke Maxi Meza distractedly grabbed the Cincinnati FC defender to enter the area and put a ball served on a plate for Brandon Vazquez (67')who again applied 'The Law of the Ex' to define the key. 2-1 official and 3-1 global.

Brandon Vázquez scored Monterrey's second goal

jam media

Rayados de Monterrey will be adversary of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami C.F. who advanced to the next phase after eliminate to Nashville SC with an overall of 5-3. The Going will be on Mexico and turn around USA.

