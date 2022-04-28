Mexico City.- Faced with a climate too adverse to play a Concachampions final, Pumas UNAM suffered a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, two penalties took away the possibility of going ahead for the second leg in the United States.

Juan Ignacio Dinneno from Rosario scored from a penalty and also with his head to give half a title to those led by Andrés Lillini.

Seattle Sounders closed the gap in the last quarter of the game by way of a penalty, which entered the controversy because before Alfredo Talavera’s infraction in the area there was a clear push on Higor Meritão, however the referee, despite confirming in the VAR, marked the fateful point and Nicolás Lodeiro did not forgive the Mexican goalkeeper who managed to hit the round.

Although Mexico City suffered torrential rain, the University fans packed the Mexico 68 that exploded with jubilation when the whistle blew a penalty in favor of Pumas UNAM, Diogo de Oliveira made a pass with his head to Dinneno and the Argentine trying to take the round fell to the being ‘crushed’ by the wall of Seattle.

The soccer player took the penalty but in his first attempt the goalkeeper Stefan Frei dressed as a hero, however the cape broke in a few seconds because the maximum penalty was repeated as he did not have both feet at the time of Juan Ignacio Dinneno’s shot, who repeated the charge and this time if he managed to deceive the Swiss-American.

Starting the second half, Pumas increased its advantage in a severe header from ‘Dinegol’ that stopped Stefan Frei and scored one more goal as he was inspired by Concachampions. Minutes later Sounders was able to discount but Talavera made the save of the night.

Raúl Ruídiaz waited for the cross to the second post, started in line and when he was at close range he shot to the first post, however Alfredo Talavera lay down on the grass to pat the ball with both hands. The passage of time was for Seattle and after taking a corner kick came the discount goal that leaves them alive in the Concacaf final.

At the end of the first half, Alan Mozo retired injured after colliding with Xavier Arriaga that caused a severe injury to his left leg. The player was knocked down and painfully, due to the momentum of the action, he levered Mozo who is doubtful to play the second leg of the final.

The title is for anyone after the Seattle Sounders comeback. The Lumen Field will be the epicenter of the return match where any tie will send overtime, the winner will become the new champion. The return will be played next Wednesday, May 4.